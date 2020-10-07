Man accused of taking teen cross country denied early release from prison

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A federal judge denied releasing the man who took a Maury County teen across the country from prison for relief from COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger denied the motion by Tad Cummins’ attorneys to allow Cummins to be released early after being sentenced to a 240-month sentence for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of evidence in a federal investigation.

Cummins, a teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, began a relationship with the then-15-year-old student. After he was suspended, he and the teen began a cross country trip and were missing for 38 days before being found in northern California.

“The defendant’s case for establishing extraordinary and compelling reasons for his immediate release is a weak one,” Trauger wrote in the order posted on Monday. “Moreover, given the egregious conduct of the defendant and its impact upon the victim and her family, his release from custody after serving such a small portion of his significant sentence would subvert the sentencing factors that this court must consider. His release would result in an insignificant sentence that would not reflect the seriousness of his offense, promote respect for the law, be a just punishment, or protect the public from further crimes of this defendant.”

Cummins’ attorney said the 54-year-old has elevated blood pressure and that high blood pressure is a condition the CDC rates as one that “might” put a person at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Cummins is being held at the Talladega FCI where some inmates and staff have contracted COVID-19, but there has been no deaths there.

He was sentenced in January 2019 and has served around 16% of his sentence.

