PD: House guest secretly recorded nude videos of mother, teen daughter

FOLEY, AL (WALA) — Police in Foley say a 46-year-old man now locked up in jail secretly recorded videos of a woman and her teenage daughter nude in the bathroom while he was a guest in their home.

Robert William Hall is charged with production of pornography with minors, possession of obscene material and two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance, according to Baldwin County Jail records. He was booked into the jail Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, police told FOX10 News that Hall had been staying temporarily at a friend’s house and sleeping on the couch. That friend is married to the woman who was recorded nude without her knowledge, police said.

The woman’s 15-year-old daughter, who was also recorded nude without her knowledge, had sometimes used Hall’s phone to play games, and it was during one of those times that she discovered the video recordings of her and her mother, police said.

It was her father — Hall’s friend — who brought the matter to the attention of the Foley Police Department, and a search warrant was executed on the property, according to investigators.

Police said they discovered two videos on Hall’s phone — a five-minute recording and a 15-minute recording. The videos showed the teen and her mother nude as they showered and used the restroom, police said.

Police told FOX10 News that Hall admitted to recording more videos but also told investigators he had deleted the other videos.

