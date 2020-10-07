Unlawful assembly declared outside Portland ICE building

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Four people were arrested Tuesday night in south Portland after a group marched and demonstrated outside the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building.

The Portland Police Bureau said the march began at Elizabeth Caruthers Park, located in the 3500 block of South Moody Avenue. The group then walked to the ICE building, located in the 4300 block of South Macadam Avenue.

The ICE building has been a frequent location for ongoing protests in Portland this year.

Police observed members of the crowd carrying shields and wearing helmets, gas masks and body armor.

During the march, police said support vehicles followed the group.

According to PPB, people blocked traffic on South Bancroft Street minutes after the crowd arrived at the ICE building.

Not long after the group arrived outside the ICE building, federal officers stationed there declared an unlawful assembly.

Federal officers had lights flashed at their eyes, police said. Rocks were also reportedly thrown at the federal officers.

PPB said that around 10:50 p.m., a member of the group threw a lit incendiary device onto the roof of the ICE building.

Federal officers then emerged from the building to disperse the crowd from the building’s property. The group moved back to the north, toward Elizabeth Caruthers Park.

About half an hour later, the group marched again toward the ICE building, police said.

Once back outside the building, the crowd continued to block traffic. It was then that police declared an unlawful assembly.

The group was warned over loudspeaker to leave the area and if they failed to comply, they would be subject to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions. The group was told to leave to the north, but they did not. PPB officers then began a crowd dispersal.

During the dispersal, PPB said officers were hit by rocks thrown by the group. Police said “a couple arrests were made” and then officers disengaged.

A small group returned to the ICE building, then mostly left the area by 1 a.m., PPB said.

The bureau reported its officers did not use crowd control munitions or tear gas.

FOX 12 witnessed federal officers use crowd control munitions including tear gas and pepper balls.

Four people were arrested by PPB officers. They were identified as:

Zachary Forster, 24, residence not provided, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Sean Lopez, 25, of Portland, who was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Skyler Rider, 18, of Portland, who was arrested for assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a peace officer and disorderly conduct.

Camillo Massagli, 26, of Portland, who was arrested for interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Police said Evan Henshaw-Plath, 43, was cited for unlawful sound amplification.

