Former nurse at nursing home accused of stealing morphine pills for personal use

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — A former nurse at a Cumberland County nursing home is facing a prison term and a $100,000 fine for allegedly stealing 16 morphine pills from one of her patients, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Michelle Keys is accused of taking the pills for her own use, Freed said.

Keys, a licensed practical nurse, has a tentative agreement in place to plead guilty to theft charges, court records show. There is no deal in place concerning sentencing, and the plea arrangement won’t become final until it is approved by Judge Christopher C. Conner, who is presiding over the case.

