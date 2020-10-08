Franklin Beer Board suspends bar’s beer license for 30 days

Regional News

Franklin, TN (WSMV) — The Franklin Beer Board has suspended the beer license for the Tin Roof 2 for 30 days and will have to pay a $3,000 fine.

The 2 to 1 decision on Thursday afternoon comes after police officers padlocked and closed the bar in the Cool Springs section of town on Wednesday night.

Police said the bar closure comes after “70 incidents including 13 assaults, rape, public indecency, theft, gun possession, theft, and DUI.” These incidents happened between January 1 to September 30 of this year.

The Franklin Beer Board also stipulated that Tin Roof 2 would follow Nashville bar closing guidelines and close at 11 p.m., hire additional security for the parking lot and be more cognizant of what’s going on inside the business.

Kevin Thompson, who is the attorney for co-owners Jason Shear and Kyle McPhee, previously spoke with News 4 and stated the padlocking of the business happened “without giving notice .”

“Most of the incidents here all happened off the premise and it’s important for the community to understand that. Nothing has really happened inside the bar which is within their control,” Thompson told News 4 on Wednesday.

