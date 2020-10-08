Jane Doe sues MPD over mishandled rape case, wants outside investigation

Regional News

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A woman who says she was sexually assaulted is suing Milwaukee to have her case investigated by another agency.

The woman, identified only has Jane Doe, accused prominent real estate developer Kalan Haywood Senior of drugging and raping her in 2014. She reported the incident in July of 2019. The lawsuit says MPD violated the victim’s rights, allowing her identity, interview recordings, and investigative files to be leaked to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The lawsuit also accuses MPD of showing Haywood preferential treatment when police interviewed Haywood. He was represented by Steven DeVougas, the then chair of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

The case is still open and no charges have been filed.

Haywood denied the allegations.

Jane Doe is asking a judge to hand the case over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Madison Police Department, or another neutral law enforcement agency.

