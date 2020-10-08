Nearly 200 boats damaged by fire at St. Charles County marina

Regional News

ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) — Nearly 200 boats were damaged after a fire broke out at the Woodland Marina in St. Charles County Wednesday afternoon.

The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed smoke towering up to the sky. Smoke was also visible from miles away. About 100 firefighters were on scene to help fight the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital with burns. The marina later posted on Facebook that the injured mechanic was discharged from the hospital Wednesday night.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a storage area for boats. Thursday morning, authorities told News 4 nearly 200 boats were damaged and two buildings were destroyed.

“Our boat was right above the boat that initially caught on fire so we got a lot of calls from people are already here, I was crying the whole way here” said Emily Reichert, who stores a boat the marina. “We’ve only had it for five years. We had so many memories on that boat and it’s meant a lot to our family.”

First responders said the fire was a challenge to battle because of the lack of hydrants in the area so they had to bring tanker trucks to the scene.

Overnight, crews from the Orchard Farm Fire Protection District were called to the marina three times to put out hotspots that rekindled.

The cause is being investigated.

