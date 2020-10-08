No dancing, no cocktail hour: St. Louis bride says city told her about restrictions 10 days before wedding

Regional News

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Jessica Ly and her fiance, Ryan, are scrambling after they say they learned last week about St. Louis City’s restrictions on dancing, a cocktail hour, and mingling for their wedding, which is happening on Saturday, October 10.

“Being on social media, I could see so many weddings happening that allowed dancing and cocktail hour but mine didn’t,” said Ly. “I was confused as to why am I the only bride that can’t have dancing or a cocktail hour.”

The couple is having their ceremony and reception at the Fox Theater. Ly said she and her wedding planner received an email from the city last week stating: “We have asked venues to restrict dancing, suggesting that the only dancing be traditional bride/groom and parent dances.”

The email also states traditional cocktail parties are not allowed. Instead, the email states: “We have authorized a seated event with cocktails in order to avoid the risk of a ‘super spreader’ impact of mingling while drinking and not wearing masks.”

Ly’s wedding planner, Natalie Collora, said she planned a wedding one weekend before in St. Louis City where dancing and a cocktail hour were allowed. She said she’s confused why Ly’s wedding is being held to a different standard.

“To be told this, it’s devastating. It’s totally unfair,” said Collora.

Ly switched the location for her reception to The Caramel Room where she said those restrictions were not in place. She got a call days later letting her know that was no longer the case and that her wedding had been flagged by the city, so she switched back to the Fox.

“I think there’s a lot of miscommunication on the city’s side. I think one person is saying one thing and then maybe someone else is saying another. I go by what’s on paper or the website and it says nothing on restricting dancing and mingling,” said Ly.

The city said all large venues must submit an operational plan for events on how to keep guests safe, which requires the health department’s approval.

Jacob Long, a spokesperson for the city, said the city has not approved any plans that include dancing. Long said while the no dancing policy is not specifically spelled out in the city’s policy, dancing would not comply with what is spelled out in the policy. He said there may be instances where venues have not fully disclosed the plans for an event and since they don’t send police out to check if they are following the guidelines, they rely on people reporting violations to the Citizen’s Service Bureau.

