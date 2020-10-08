Some officials denying Lansing ballot boxes were left unlocked

Regional News

LANSING, MI (WNEM ) — Michigan officials are denying that some ballot drop boxes in Lansing have been left unlocked.

The state’s Republican Party sent out videos that they say show unlocked boxes.

But city and state officials say that doesn’t add up, because the video was taken before the ballots were even mailed to voters, and the envelope in the video is not a ballot envelope.

The Lansing City Clerk also chided State Republicans.

“I think this is disingenuous to be spreading this and saying the election is not secure. These are safe, secure drop boxes that are used in places throughout Michigan for many, many years, including Lansing,” said Chris Swope.

The matter has been referred to the Attorney General for investigation of election misinformation.

