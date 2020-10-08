White House’s coronavirus response coordinator learns from UConn’s COVID response, has warning for CT

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — The coronavirus response coordinator for the White House was in Hartford on Thursday morning to learn about how Connecticut has been containing COVID-19. She also delivered a warning.

Dr. Deborah Birx participated in a roundtable discussion with leadership from the University of Connecticut.

Birx and other officials addressed the media shortly after 10:50 a.m.

She said she wanted to hear what officials in Connecticut, especially at UConn, have been doing to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Birx admitted that the state has been doing a good job in keeping the virus under control.

She said UConn has one of the highest rates of in-person classroom participation.

She wanted to learn more about what the university has done to make that possible.

Birx also warned that Connecticut needed to change its approach as it heads further into the fall.

She said that what it did in the spring to wrangle the virus won’t work in the fall.

In the spring, the focus was on stopping the spread at workplaces.

Now, it’s social settings and even small family gatherings.

She advised staying vigilant, social distancing and wearing masks.

Earlier this week, the world saw President Donald Trump remove his mask at the White House, despite having the virus. He also told people to not be afraid of it.

While Birx didn’t criticize Trump, she did said that she takes all infectious diseases seriously and that everyone should wear a mask while around other people.

