Woman threw gas on another woman before attempting to start fire, police say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County woman has been charged after authorities say she assaulted and threw gasoline on another woman before attempting to set a shed on fire.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, deputies responded to a dispute between several people on Ramsey Drive just before midnight.

The 40-year-old assault victim reported Tiffany Danielle Keffer, 22, of Nebo, hit her, and threw gasoline on her.

Authorities say the victim and a male fled into a shed that Keffer then attempted to set on fire.

Keffer was charged with attempted first-degree arson and simple assault.

Keffer’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 19.

