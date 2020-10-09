2 arrested in fatal shooting of MTA bus driver Marcus Parks, Sr.

Regional News

BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL) — A man and woman have been arrested without incident after the fatal shooting of a veteran MTA bus driver on his route.

The shooting happened on East Fayette Street around 10 a.m. Thursday. Fayette Street was closed well into the afternoon as police investigated the shooting.

“At the time of the shooting, the bus was empty everyone had just gotten off the bus. The suspect tried to get onto the bus at which time the bus driver told him no passengers were allowed on the bus at the time. At that time, the two got into an argument the suspect grabbed the bus driver’s bag, at which point the driver got off and attempted to chase him. That’s when he was shot,” Baltimore Detective Donny Moses said.

A police officer heard the shots and chased the suspect but couldn’t catch him. The driver Marcus Parks, 51, died at the scene.

On Friday, Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that they arrested Cameron Silcott, 24, and Nichelle Green, 27, without incident.

WBAL-TV 11 News spoke with a woman, who did not want to be identified. She said she knows the Parks family and is devastated.

“They’re good people, you know – hard-working, good citizen of Baltimore City, just regular everyday people,” the woman said.

MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn released a statement, saying, “The safety of our employees and our riders is MDOT MTA’s highest priority. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our family members, bus operator Marcus Parks. As a 20-year employee, Mr. Parks was a true frontline hero transporting essential workers during this COVID-19 health emergency. MDOT MTA is forever grateful for his commitment to the residents of Baltimore. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this most difficult time.”

“We have a guy trying to do a job and he lost his life. I’m sure when he woke up this morning, he had no idea something like this would transpire. At this point, it’s our job to solve this case,” Moses said.

“I’m praying for them and I can do whatever they need, whatever she needs, whatever I’m willing to help and pray for them and be there because this is going to take a lot of support,” the woman said.

Transportation Secretary Greg Slater also issued a statement, saying, “MDOT truly is a family. I am deeply saddened and troubled that one of our own was killed on the job this morning. My sympathy goes out to the Parks family. Mr. Parks and all of our bus operators are critical to providing essential travel throughout this pandemic and every day. They deserve to be able to serve the community safely.”

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young released a statement on Parks’ death: “Attacking an essential worker during a global pandemic is the epitome of depravity. We must have an end to these senseless acts of violence and as a city, we must find other ways to cope instead of resorting to violence. Mr. Parks was a personal friend and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and a true hero to the residents of Baltimore City. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

