Donations down for foster kids in Arizona due to COVID-19 pandemic

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO KTVK) — Arizona Helping Hands is hoping for a Christmas miracle. The non-profit collects toys for foster kids, but is concerned about what the pandemic could mean for donations.

“We’ve been doing the holiday toy drive for 22 years, and this year we’re worried because of the current environment with COVID,” said Dan Shufelt, President and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands.

He said donations are down. “Our community connections have been with businesses that have on-site individuals collecting toys and dropping them into boxes throughout a campus,” said Shufelt. “People aren’t on site this year, so that activity is down. Those things won’t happen.”

He said many donations are also collected at holiday parties. “Those holiday parties probably aren’t going to happen this year, so we have no clue how we’re going to collect enough toys to support thousands of children in just a couple of months,” said Shufelt.

Last year the non-profit gave 6,500 toys to foster kids across our state. This year they’re thinking they can only do half of that. Volunteering at the warehouse is also down by about 75 percent this year.

“We’re really hoping our community comes together to help us in all these different areas because the holidays are such an important time, and these children need our help,” said Shufelt.

