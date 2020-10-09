Former group home worker pleads guilty to murder in stomping death of autistic patient

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, AL (WALA) — A former group home worker pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering an autistic patient in 2018.

Trent Yates stomped 21-year-old Matthew Cox to death at the home where he lived and Yates worked as a caretaker.

Investigators said Yates had been physically and verbally abusive to Cox before he was killed. An autopsy showed Cox died from extensive injuries to his internal organs.

The judge in the case sentenced Yates to 25 years in prison.

Yates was not in the courtroom for Thursday’s hearing due to social distancing protocols. He entered his guilty plea through a video feed.

Cox’s family was in court for the proceedings. When the judge asked Yates if he wanted to say anything to the family he said one word, “Sorry.”

Cox lived at the group home for about seven months before the man who was supposed to be taking care of him killed him. Family members said Cox had the mental capacity of a four-year-old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.