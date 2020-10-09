Mom isolates to protect daughter with heart condition

Regional News

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — We’re more than six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and while we’re all supposed to be taking precautions, some have been much more isolated than others.

Vancouver-area mom Catherine Quintana has been staying home so much that she’s only filled her gas tank up twice since mid-March.

She works as part of a COVID-19 relief group for others, she’s going to school online, her fiancé is stationed out of state, she only has one family member that lives locally, and she’s been taking care of her 3-year-old daughter in their apartment, so it’s been a difficult year.

But she said she has to be this careful for the sake of her daughter, who has a heart condition and has already had several surgeries.

Quintana said if staying at home is what it takes to prevent her daughter from getting sick, it’s worth it, and she has a message for any family in the same situation.

“We can’t even go outside with other kids outside, that’s our reality, we cannot do that, it sucks,” Quintana said. “Nobody’s alone in this. As lonely as you might feel you really aren’t alone. Every family has their own challenges and obstacles, it’s a matter of finding the positivity in what you’re going through right now like me.”

She said she and her daughter are enjoying the time together, that it’s made her a better mom, and they’re working on learning Spanish together, which has been a good thing to focus on.

