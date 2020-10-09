Police: Medications stolen from St. Francis medical facility in less than 1 minute

Regional News

St. Francis, WI (WDJT) — St. Francis police are looking to track down two suspects who broke into the Lakeshore Medical Facility’s pharmacy and stole medications.

The burglary happened early Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the facility located at 2000 Layton Avenue.

St. Francis police say just before 3 a.m., a male suspect forced entry into the building with a 30-gallong-type tote and swiped medication from the shelves into it, while a second suspect — a woman — stood watch in the parking lot.

According to police, the burglary took less approximately 40 seconds.

“His planning and capabilities were apparent, as he defeated the second locked door in under five seconds,” police said.

Police describe the male suspect as standing 5’9″-6′ tall, weighing 180-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing, green/black baseball cap, black surgical mask, black/red gloves.

Police say the lookout suspect appears to be a female wearing all black.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Francis Police Department at 414-316-4340.

