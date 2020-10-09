Racine County Sheriff’s Office looking to get new virtual reality training tools

Regional News

Racine, WI (WDJT) — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking to get new technology to help with deputy training.

On Friday, October 9, CBS 58 got a look at the virtual reality training devices designed to help officers learn de-escalation tactics.

The technology puts the officer in the shoes of people in crisis such as a suicidal person or someone with special needs. In the training, the officers can make different choices and see how it changes the situation.

“This being used in about 12 different law-enforcement agencies throughout the state of Wisconsin right now, but many of them are smaller agencies, we are one of the larger agencies that are looking at this,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “It’s about preparing a new generation of law enforcement officers with the best possible equipment we can get our hands on, as well as the best training, preparing them for what they are going to encounter in the streets.”

Schmaling said the devices would be part of the department’s budget, which he is bringing to the County Board on Monday, October 12.

