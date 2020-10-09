Violence, threats target Black Lives Matter OKC director, her former home

Regional News

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — The director of the OKC Black Lives Matter chapter has had to move and stay ahead of threats because of a drive-by shooting and fire at a home where she used to live.

Police were initially called to this home early this morning for a shots fired call. You can see the bullet holes in the glass.

Emergency crews were also called out to a fire at the home.

“When they went outside to see what was going on, they found a Molotov cocktail laying in the flower bed,” a responding Oklahoma City fire chief said.

It was the second Molotov cocktail Black Lives Matter OKC Executive Director Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson said she found. The other was in the garage.

“I started getting calls not long after the incident saying there was gunfire and that my childhood home and family’s home was on fire,” she said.

Dickerson grew up in the Northeast Oklahoma City home.

“My parents adopted me. Our second place,” she said.

While she doesn’t live there now or know the man who does, she said: “The house is connected to my family.”

And it’s that connection to the Black Lives Matter movement that has made it – and her – a target in recent weeks, she said.

“One of the homes I resided hit my Molotov cocktails,” she said.

Dickerson said she’s concerned for the man who recently moved into the home. He wasn’t home at the time of the incidents. And she said she’s concerned for long-time friends who live in the neighborhood. But she said she’s not afraid for her life.

“I’m beyond the fear,” she said. “We’re not going to stop. The message is clear: Black lives matter.”

