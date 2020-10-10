Kahalu’u child given months to live after diagnosed with rare brain tumor

Regional News

Kahalu’u, HI (KITV) — As many deal with the pandemic, one Kahaluu family is facing much more.

Nine-year-old, Cheyleia Gomes, was diagnosed in August with a rare and aggressive brain tumor called DIPG.

Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG), is a highly aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumor. Doctors are not able to surgically remove it because it is found at the base of the brain.

The medical statistics are grim.

Less than two percent of patients survive for five years.

Gomes’ doctor has delivered devastating news. They predict Cheyleia has just 12 months.

Her family is clinging to hope and pleading for help from the public.

Her mother, Rhianna Ramos told KITV, “When your child tells you, ‘Mom, am I going to pass away? Mom, what’s going to happen after radiation?’ I don’t want to lie to my children. I don’t fell like I’m lying, so I tell her, ‘no Chey, you don’t listen to the doctors, we are going to fight and we are going to fight together and get through this together.”

Cheyleia’s been undergoing daily radiation treatment locally for the past six weeks and her last treatment is on Friday.

Now, her parents are trying to raise funds to enroll her in a clinical trial in New York.

Currently there is no cure for the DIPG brain tumor but the trial was recommended by her doctor.

The experimental treatment is not covered by insurance. The family is required to pay a fifty-percent deposit before treatments can start. Their goal is to raise $100,000 to help with the expense.

A go fund me account has been set up for the Gomes family and the effort has already raised over $80,000.

