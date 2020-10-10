Video of man ripping down Black Lives Matter flag goes viral

Regional News

PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) — This political season has become nasty. Now, a video of a man snatching a flag in Parkville this morning is going viral with hundreds of comments on a local Reddit thread.

It seems this goes beyond party affiliation or position. When we called the Platte County Sheriff’s spokesman, he said they’ve taken 16 reports of Trump signs that have been vandalized.

Today his office took another report for what’s in the video and said they are working to identify the man in it.

The house is in the Walnut Creek neighborhood of Parkville. It was this morning when a man walked up, heading for a Black Lives Matter flag on the porch.

The homeowner, whose family is white, says his 14-year-old son was right inside, with dad down in the basement. He said his son is now shaken.

You’ll notice the man didn’t steal the flag, just dumped it, damaging only the pole.

KCTV5’s Betsy Webster asked people on the Plaza to watch the video and give their thoughts.

“Disgusted by that,” said Kim Fuller from Lawrence.

“There’s just no need for that,” said Brad Dusek from KCMO. “Whatever the sign is — whether it’s a Trump sign, whether it’s a flag — it’s not right to go on someone else’s property and deface what someone else believes in.”

Olivia Dusek is here from Minnesota visiting her brother. She said, “It’s just honestly really sad to see and I feel like the more we do stuff like that, the more division is going to happen and it’s just really disappointing.”

“What’s wrong with America right now?” questioned Matthew Davis from Olathe.

Fuller said it would be especially upsetting if it was a neighbor.

“That is the hardest thing right now, is that people you thought you knew, you don’t,” she said. “The neighbor you thought was okay, they’re showing you that they’re not and that hurts.”

“Be kind to one another,” Matthew Davis said. “That’s what Jesus wants. That’s what Ellen wants. That’s what we all want.”

The Reddit video on r/Kansas City has more than 1,500 views and more than 300 comments. Some were offended. Others claimed there’s a double standard.

The sheriff’s spokesman doesn’t know if there’s a direct connection to the Trump signs defaced in the area.

He wasn’t aware of any arrests for any of the various vandalism reports, this one or the others.

