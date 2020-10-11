Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — A man in a motorized wheelchair died after he was struck by a vehicle in Harrisburg on Saturday, police said.

Yesterday evening, Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Herr Street for a person struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries police said.

The vehicle that struck the man fled the scene according to police. It is described as an early 2000s silver Toyota Avalon with a black front bumper and a sunroof. Officers said the vehicle will now have extensive damage to the front passenger side, including the headlight and bumper.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak with a traffic safety officer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.