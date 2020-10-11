Severe weather brings tornadoes to north Georgia, homeowners and local governments assessing damage

Regional News

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Crews will be out in full force on Sunday assessing damage after several severe storms tore through metro Atlanta late Saturday night.

Repair crews were on the scene Saturday night at the Rainbow Homeless Shelter in Covington after the storm caused the roof to come off. The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds of 87-90 mph touched down around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Washington Street and Turner Lake Road.

Officials said at least two people inside of the homeless shelter suffered minor injuries.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down at 6:27 p.m. in Pike County in the 800 block of Bottoms Road in Concord. Though no injuries have been reported, several pine trees in the area were damaged by the winds ranging from 75-80 mph.

At one point, the rain was so severe that the draining system near John Portman Boulevard and Piedmont Road was overwhelmed.

Gwinnett County share on its Facebook page footage of its swift water rescue technicians rescuing two people from a vehicle in the 500 block of Hillcrest Road in Lilburn .

In addition, according to a spokesperson from CSX, washout from intense rain and flash flooding caused a major train derailment in Lilburn.

Coweta County shared photos from residents reporting several trees down throughout the county.

