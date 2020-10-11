Woman does it the hard way, swimming miles via the butterfly stroke

Regional News

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Before the morning sun begins to peek above the horizon, while the ground is still sopping wet with dew, while crickets are still belting their little hearts out – Adrienne Kramer is getting ready for a workout. She and her Asheville Masters Swimming team meet at the Buncombe County Schools Aquatic Center on the campus of T.C. Roberson three times a week to get some laps in before heading off to work.

“Swimming feels meditative to me,” the 54-year old mused before hitting the water for an hour-long session. “It’s where I solve all my problems. I come out of there just feeling so refreshed.”

While she will gladly take a pool setting, especially with the temperatures dropping, open water distance races are really where she finds peace. However, instead of completing the 5-6 mile races the easy way, she chooses a stroke that few would even consider for such distances: the butterfly.

“I have an unusually efficient stroke, which allows me to do it longer than most people,” she grinned.

In a typical meet, the maximum length for a butterfly race is 200 meters. The stroke has been described as feeling like you’re swimming uphill. It’s one of the most taxing disciplines in the water, requiring simultaneous movement of the arms accompanied by a kick. It’s not recommended for beginners even in short spurts, let alone 6-mile journeys like the one Kramer recently completed in Charleston.

“I think if more people could they would, if they had a chance to feel what I feel,” she explained. “It’s so rhythmic. With freestyle you have to pick up your head, see where you’re going. I watch the freestylers swim all over the place. They’re crossing in front of me, but I can see the buoy, it’s a straight shot and then just the rhythm of it.”

Even when she sees the buoy, sometimes it’s unavoidable, as she found out in Charleston. While talking to another competitor, the floating object snuck up on her, causing her to roll under it and leaving her leg with a gnarly scrape.

Kramer doesn’t have a maximum length in mind for her butterfly ambitions. When she completed a 5K in St. Croix last year, she thought that was the end; then, she saw the 6-miler in Charleston and decided to give it a go.

“I realized how much further a body can go. You get to a certain level of discomfort and then you hang out there awhile,” she stated. “So, if you can be comfortable with hanging out there for awhile, there’s a whole different level of distance.”

