Boston neighborhood surprises UPS driver to show their appreciation

BOSTON, MA (WBZ) — A group of kids and their parents from South Boston had a nice surprise for their UPS driver. The group has become close with UPS delivery driver Kevin Lounsbury during the pandemic as he helped deliver their essential goods.

“He greets us every night with a beep and smile,” said Lisa Kennedy on Facebook. “He also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces.”

To show their appreciation, the kids dressed up as UPS delivery to greet him on Thursday. Even a dog got in on the action.

