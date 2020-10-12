Boy, 6, collects, donates toiletries for Kansas City’s homeless

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — When a 6-year-old Kansas City boy said he wanted to help the homeless, his mom said OK.

“They’re for the homeless,” said Trinidad Salazar, as he carried bags of items to Westside Community Action Network.

His mother said it all started when the family was driving down the road and Trinidad saw a homeless person and asked how he could help him.

“He’s been asking to do this for about three months now,” Trinidad’s mother, Jessica Salazar, said.

From there he started collecting items.

“Socks, toothpaste, a toothbrush, lotion, I think, and shampoo,” Trinidad said.

On Friday, he delivered the surprise to the Westside CAN.

“At the end of the day, it means a lot to the people that are receiving these,” said Jorge Coromac, of Westside CAN.

From here the Kansas City Police Department will pick up the bags and distribute them to those that need them.

“It makes me feel proud. My great grandfather is looking down upon Trinidad and is so proud of him,” Salazar said.

It’s just a little help from a little guy for those living on the streets.

“The homeless are going to use it,” Trinidad said.

Jessica Salazar said she is hoping this will become an annual family tradition and will grow much larger.

