Large religious gathering in Nashville under investigation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro health officials are investigating a large religious gathering held outside the Metro Courthouse this weekend.

The event took place on Sunday and led by religious author and recording artist Sean Feucht. According to his Twitter account, Feucht is the founder of multiple movements and said he was escorted off stage by police.

Metro Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd said multiple Metro Departments are investigating the event.

The investigation comes after health officials said event’s organizers “did not submit an application to the Health Department or permit application to any Metro department.”

“We have worked very hard to slow the spread of COVID by taking a measured approach to protect the community. The Health Department is very concerned by the actions that took place at the event and we are investigating and will pursue appropriate penalties against the organizer,” Metro Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd said in a statement on Monday.

