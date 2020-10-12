Postal Carrier helps man who cut himself with chainsaw

Regional News

NORWALK, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Postal carrier Fernando Garcia was on his route in Norwalk, when he heard a call for help.

When he got close to the source, he found a man on the ground.

“When he turned around I saw that he was holding his left arm,” Garcia said. “And he was just covered in blood.”

The victim had accidentally cut his arm with a chainsaw Friday at the back to Juanita Cabral’s home. She said the victim is her brother.

So, Garcia jumped into action by creating a tourniquet with his belt until paramedics got there.

“Looped it through the hole, put it around his arm, tighten it as best as I could, and just wrapped it up,” he said. “And held it there as best as I could.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station was so impressed with Garcia’s quick thinking that the Watch Commander sent out a tweet with a picture of him and the belt he used, which has been since been discarded because it had blood on it.

“When I first heard that story, I said, ‘Hey that’s a great tweet,’” said Lt. Pauline Panis. “I think we should let everybody know that anyone can make a difference, from kids to adults, and it’s a good story. And it’s a heartwarming story.”

The victim’s family said he is okay. Garcia said he got the idea to use his belt from watching movies.

After his heroic act, he went to Target to get a new belt and shirt and continued his route — re-enforcing the meaning of “essential worker.”

