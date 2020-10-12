Residents call for official to resign after finding connection to suspect in domestic terror plot

Regional News

Grand Rapids, MI (WNEM) — Ryan Kelley is a member of Allendale Township’s planning commission in west Michigan.

“I denounce violence as a means of political gain in all circumstances,” Kelley said.

However, there are those in his community asking for him to resign, after he was found to have a connection with William Null, one of the men charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

That connection was made back in June, when Kelley invited militia members such as Null, to rallies he hosted over the summer in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

“He seemed like a nice gentleman,” Kelley said. “He was professional, he didn’t have anything negative to say, and he seemed nice, but I didn’t ever get to know him. I had no communication with him outside of the brief introduction.”

According to Kelley, the Allendale rally was the third event he invited members of the militia to and that Null attended at least one of the other demonstrations.

However, Kelley says that’s all the contact they ever had.

But protestors and Black Lives Matter groups are still calling for his resignation.

“You’re known by the company that you keep, and he’s keeping company with some very bad people.” Jeff Seaver Allendale Township resident

Kelley, however, disagrees…

“I’m not part of anything that they were doing, that they’re alleged, accused of,” he said. “And so, as far as I knew they weren’t up to anything like that.”

