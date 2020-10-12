Restaurant owner prepares for rainy season along with ever-changing pandemic restrictions

Regional News

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — With the rain returning, along with chilly fall weather, it is making it tougher on Portland restaurants that have had to close over and over again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garrett Benedict, the owner and chef at G-Love in northwest Portland, says they began preparing for the rainy season a couple weeks ago by adding tents, heaters and café lights for their customers outside.

On Sunday, the restaurant was at capacity. Benedict says it’s been going well and they plan to add a new tent and two more tables on Monday.

“Everyone’s nice and cozy and warm, however, we still have open sides to the tents so we still have circulation. Everyone feels totally safe,” Benedict said.

Benedict isn’t the only one wondering just how long into winter people will be comfortable dining outside, but it’s nearly impossible to prepare, given ever-changing pandemic restrictions.

“That’s one of the things about COVID that’s been so difficult as a restaurant owner, is that you just can’t plan farther than about a week in advance because everything is changing on us so quickly,” said Benedict.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation recently extended its Safe Streets Initiative, which means more and more outdoor dining options will pop up in the coming weeks.

Any restaurant with a current Fall Health Businesses permit will need to apply again for the winter version before Nov. 1 to ensure seamless coverage from the city through the end of March.

For G-Love, they’ve been allowed to easily expand outside because the patio space belongs to the restaurant. Benedict says it’s been a big relief he hasn’t had to apply for a permit, allowing them the flexibility to make changes fast.

