Child dies after being hit by utility truck in parking lot

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Beaverton on Monday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened at the Hunter’s Run Apartments on Schendel Avenue.

A Portland General Electric truck hit the boy in the back of the parking lot, according to officials.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue reported the boy was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but he later died.

Beaverton police said the driver stayed at the scene and there are currently no criminal charges.

A spokesman for Portland General Electric issued the following statement to FOX 12:

“This accident is tragic and our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones. We’re working closely with emergency responders to understand what happened.”

