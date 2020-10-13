Feds raid mail carrier’s home, take bags of suspected undelivered mail

Regional News

BALDWIN, PA (KDKA) — Special agents from the United States Postal Service raided the home of an Allegheny County mail carrier over the weekend.

At a time when public confidence in mail delivery is low, a mail carrier is suspected of putting out his deliveries with the morning trash.

Special agents from the United States Postal Service raided the carrier’s home in Baldwin on Sunday night, confiscating eight large garbage bags of suspected undelivered mail, according to neighbors.

From inside his house on Meadowcrest Road, mail carrier Sean Troesch had nothing to say Monday after agents rolled up in front of his house in an unmarked van and collected bags of suspected undelivered mail.

In a statement, the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General said its agents acted on a tip and promised to conduct a thorough inventory of those bags, ensuring each item will reach its intended recipient.

“Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and small amount of first class mail. We expect to perform a piece count of the mail tomorrow, and make arrangements to have to mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible,” the statement said.

But neighbors who did not want to be identified said they suspect other mail has already found its way to the landfill. Neighbors say trash bags, like the ones shown in a photo from two weeks ago, have been put outside Troesch’s house almost every Sunday night for Monday morning pickup.

While not identifying Troesch by name, the Office of Inspector General confirmed the carrier had worked for the past several months out of the Mt. Oliver Post Office. The Office of Inspector General also confirmed that the carrier is on a non-duty, non-pay status.

The post office said this latest haul did not contain any discarded ballots and it appears the mail had not been opened.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there. But whatever it is, if that’s what happened, that’s a shame,” one neighbor said.

The Office of Inspector General had nothing further to say except it is turning its findings over to the U.S. Attorney’s office for a criminal investigation.

