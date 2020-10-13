Florida teen face slashed while walking home

Regional News

ORANGE CITY, FL (WESH) — Michael Benson is still rattled by what he says happened to his 15-year-old son Saturday afternoon.

His face was slashed as he walked along Oak Avenue near Graves Avenue in Orange City.

“Everything was bloody. I mean he lost so much blood,” Benson said.

Benson says went to play basketball at a nearby court, but no one was around. His father said he decided to play alone before walking home.

“Next thing he’s aware of, the person came over around the right side of him, and he thought he was hit, punched. As soon as it happened he grabbed his face, and ran here,” Benson said.

Once at his father’s store on Graves Avenue, it was clear that punch was a slash. The paramedics took the teenager to a hospital where he needed dozens of stitches.

Orange City police say the attack appears to be random.

Police say one surveillance camera had video of the teen running and holding his face but did not show anyone else.

Benson’s son is out of the hospital now and recovering at home.

“I just want to find this person, get him off the street. He’s still here, whoever did this is somewhere near here,” Benson said.

Police are asking people who live near Mill Park to check their own surveillance cameras from Saturday before 2 p.m. to see if there’s any video of a suspect.

