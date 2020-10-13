High school football player on the road to recovery after emergency brain surgery

Regional News

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WLKY) — North Bullitt senior Zach Vorbrink is showing positive signs in his recovery from emergency brain surgery, according to his mother Angie Vorbrink.

She said her son is talking, eating and drinking on his own just three days after he was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital.

“He is a fighter and he is going to appreciate this and this is his story — not my story, this is going to be his story — and he is going to be able to tell this story,” Vorbrink said. “This is going to make him the person he’s going to be for the rest of his life.”

Vorbrink collapsed after a play during the Eagles football game against South Oldham Friday night. North Bullitt head coach Adam Billings has been receiving constant updates throughout the weekend on Vorbrink’s condition. Billings described it as “a roller coaster of emotions” seeing the shape Vorbrink was in on the sidelines, and now how he is progressing after surgery.

“We just stepped out in faith,” Billings said. “We believe that God is going to heal him and he’s going to be back 100%. I think the fact that he’s already up, he’s already talking, he’s already eating, he’s already drinking. That just answered a prayer and we’re just ready to see the next thing God does.”

Vorbrink’s teammates and classmates also wanted to show their support, and decorated his parking spot at school in chalk with messages of “#5-strong,” a nod to his jersey number. They also made signs to display from the parking garage across from Vorbrink’s hospital room.

The Eagles plan to wear helmet decals honoring Vorbrink for the rest of the season.

Angie Vorbrink stopped by North Bullitt’s practice Monday afternoon to thank the coaches and players for their thoughts and prayers. She said the support from people in the community, other football teams across the state and even strangers, has been overwhelming.

“The medical technology was obviously there,” she said. “But the power of prayer, of people just coming from everywhere, and putting their hands on him, [praying] for God to put his hands on him, is more than I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life.”

