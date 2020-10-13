Man pleads guilty to giving a woman HIV

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Danny Perry II was sentenced to six years in prison for transmitting HIV to a woman 17 years ago. Now that woman is asking for other victims to come forward.

Perry was a member of the Nashville Softball Rec League years ago when he exposed a fellow team member, who he had a sexual relationship with, with HIV and not disclosing it.

Marvelyn Brown was his victim in 2003. She was a surprise witness inside the courtroom on September 30th. “To Watch Danny Perry in that courtroom and to look him in the eye and to read his body language, that man has no emotion, no feeling. He does not care one way or another” Brown said.

Brown was only 19 when she became infected. She says that she had forgiven him until she learned that he was still doing the same thing to multiple women.

“Until I found out of all the women in the past couple of years who are within the statute of limitations. I am not. So I could not bring charges against him. We’re scared and fearful of coming forward, from losing their jobs, to being stigmatized from their family and friends. Me knowing what that is like, I knew that I was the only one that could do it.”

Brown is urging anyone who think they’ve been exposed to come forward.

“He’s evil. He’s a sexual predator and he deserves to be behind bars. You can remain anonymous, and you can receive support and you will be supported.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.