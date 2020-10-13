Mobile arts festival goes on, with changes

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Not letting COVID-19 get in the way of tradition, the Jubilee Festival of Arts will go on this weekend with a bit of a twist after being pushed back by Hurricane Sally.

“Our food vendors, our artists, they depend on art shows, their art is not a hobby it’s their livelihood,” said Casey Williams, President of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

This weekend Olde Towne Daphne will welcome 100 artists and craftsmen from across the Gulf Coast and beyond to the 32nd Annual Jubilee Festival at Lott Park.

For many, this will be their first major show all year.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce has made plenty of changes this year because of COVID-19.

“Our entertainment stage is going to be duos and demonstrations, without the dance troupes and the choral groups that we love so much. So it’s got an art in the park feel, I think more so than other years,” said Williams.

But hoping to bring just as much joy and success even in the middle of the pandemic.

“You know 2020 hasn’t been as much fun so it gives the community a chance, if they’re comfortable to come out look at the artists you know get something good to eat be out in the open.”

Each booth placed 10 feet apart and hand sanitizing stations will be scattered throughout.

“The footprint is different, the way it’s set up, but there’s a lot more room so I think we can accommodate anyone who’s coming out.”

Masks are required.

Organizers are also asking that visitors leave pets at home.

The Jubilee Festival will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Attractions include: kids art park, Jubilee market, high school art competition and a food court.

If you’d like to learn more about what you can expect this year click here.

If you won’t be able to make it, but still want to get involved click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.