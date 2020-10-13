Report: No new positive cases, Titans and Bills game on for tonight

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — There were no new positive COVID-19 cases, so the rescheduled game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will be played on Tuesday night.

NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero said his sources told him there were no new cases after a round of testing on Monday.

The team had closed their facility last week and reschedule their game against the Bills, due to positive cases.

On Sunday, another staffer tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 24 within the organization over the last 18 days.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson talked to the media on Monday for the first time since the outbreak with the team. He maintains his organization was diligent about safety protocols throughout.

Tuesday’s game will be at Nissan Stadium, which will only be fill to 12.5 percent capacity.

Face masks will always be required during the whole game.

All the seats will be socially distanced in pods with a max of six people in each.

There will be more than 300 hand-sanitizing stations throughout the stadium.

Local cancer survivors will be honored during the game.

The last game the undefeated Titans played was on Sept. 27, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 31-30.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m.

