School to provide curbside breakfast, lunch pickup while closed

JASPER, GA (WGCL) — Harmony Elementary will be closed for the next two weeks as 18 percent of the staff self-isolates or quarantines.

School officials say two people have tested positive, but did not specify if those infected are students or staff. On Monday afternoon the school notified guardians and parents the closure would go into effect immediately. School will reopen on October 26.

“Recognizing the challenges that a school closure poses for many families in our community, we are making this decision with a heavy heart but for the greater good. Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” said Superintendent Dr. Rick Townsend.

Students will be sent home with learning devices, and teachers and students will transition to our distance learning platform, itsLearning. All other schools in the district will remain open and operate as usual.

Starting Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, parents can pick up student’s curbside lunch for the day, as well as Wednesday’s breakfast. Other meal service options are not yet finalized.

