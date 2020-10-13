Suspect said nothing before shooting, killing, man walking with his wife

Regional News

DALLAS , TX (KVTV) — Dallas Police homicide detectives are asking for public assistance, to find the person responsible for a Friday morning murder of an American Airlines employee.

James Faith, 49, an Information Technology Director for American Airlines, was shot multiple times near his North Oak Cliff home on October 9.

“They unloaded the clip on him. I heard shot after shot, after shot,” one neighbor described Monday morning.

Faith was walking with his wife Jennifer along the 1000 block of S. Waverly Drive around 7:30 a.m.

“Out of nowhere, there he was, and he started shooting,” Faith’s wife Jennifer said. “He then grabs me, but I fought to get away,” she said.

Police said they suspect a stranger shot and killed Faith, then tried to grab his wife, and her jewelry.

“What makes it unique is typically that’s not how robberies occur. Typically, they just want your property. No one goes to that extreme,” Deputy Chief Avery Moore said Monday.

Moore said the unknown assailant attempted to abduct Faith’s wife, using duct tape to try to bound her wrists, then tried to pull jewelry from her fingers.

Dallas Police detectives believe a driver of a black Nissan Titan pickup may be connected to the murder.

Police say the truck has a Texas Rangers baseball logo sticker attached to the truck’s back window.

The killing added to a series of violent Dallas homicides over the weekend.

Five people were killed.

The city’s homicide numbers jumped to 178, compared to 161, during the same time period in 2019.

Deputy Chief Moore said a growing number of homicides this year are not tied to gang violence or drug-related conflict.

“What we are finding, as we dig, is acquaintances. People who know each other. 88 homicides are tied to people in their houses, apartments, cars and hotels. The accused or suspected assailants have some type of relationship with the victims,” said Moore.

Moore said the Faith murder is very concerning, because the shooter apparently never said a word, before he started shooting.

A GoFundMe account is set up for Faith’s wife and daughter.

