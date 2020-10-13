Tree worker killed, trapped by 700 pounds of palm fronds

Regional News

PHOENIX, AZ (KTVK/KPHO) — A tree worker is dead after being crushed by palm fronds in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix fire, the situation happened near 20th Street and Indian School Road on Tuesday Morning. A man in his 40s was working in the tree when he was crushed by approximately 700 pounds of palm fronds.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the tree trimmer 20 feet up from the ground in the backyard of a home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation by Phoenix police. The name of the man killed has not been released.

