Calhoun Square renamed as ‘Seven Points’

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — The owners of the building formerly known as Calhoun Square in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood announced the “biggest overhaul” to the property in decades, including a name change.

On Wednesday, Northpond Partners announced that the building at Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue will now be called Seven Points, a nod to the iconic crown that sits above the building.

In June, the owners announced that they’d be moving on from the previous name.

“A property named for a known racist and champion of slavery has no place in Minneapolis or anywhere in our society,” Northpond Partners said.

The lake near the shopping center, the largest in Minneapolis, once bore the name Lake Calhoun, before an effort in recent years restored the lake’s Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska.

Northpond Partners also announced a conceptual vision for Seven Points that includes an outdoor plaza addition, a market store, and “flexible mixed-use space” that includes retail, office and residential components.

“We are delighted to be able to explore the conceptual plans and vision which could encompass the biggest overhaul to this property in decades,” Alistair Parry, Senior Vice President at Northpond Partners, said. “This plan is more than simply changing the name and signage, we are exploring fundamental improvements to provide the local community with the facilities and experiences it deserves.”

Northstar Partners says it worked with tenants, neighbors and shoppers to come up with the new name. More information on the proposal will be released at a later date.

