Hawai’i small businesses to get $25 million in grants to adjust to COVID-19-related marketplace changes

Hawai‘i, USA (KITV) — The State of Hawai‘i, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Hawai‘i Business Pivot Grant program.

The grants will distribute $25M in financial and training support to struggling small businesses in Hawai‘i to help them adjust to marketplace changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide approximately 2,500 small businesses with reimbursement grants to cover expenses up to $10,000 that they incurred implementing changes to their operations, products and services.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy, and I’ve seen the determination and creativity these businesses have demonstrated as they pivoted from one way of working, to doing business in a completely different way,” said Governor David Ige. “Companies that can pivot successfully will not only survive but thrive. This grant takes some of the pressure off these businesses and helps them to find new ways to operate in a drastically different environment.”

Funded by federal CARES Act appropriations, the program provides qualifying businesses reimbursement for eligible expenses incurred since March 20, 2020, including investing in e-commerce, reconfiguring workspaces, adding safety equipment and implementing new business processes.

