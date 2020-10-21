Whitmer urges Michiganders to remain vigilant against COVID-19 as cases continue to rise

Regional News

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sounded the alarm on the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

She is urging all Michiganders to continue wearing face coverings and social distance in public as cases continue to rise across the state.

Whitmer warned the number of COVID-19 cases are dangerously moving in the wrong direction.

Many states around the country are seeing a surge in cases. Although Michigan isn’t as severe as those states, officials say we have many reasons to be concerned.

So far, the virus has taken the lives of about 7,000 Michiganders. Cases per million and hospitalizations are on the rise.

“We are now at our peak when it comes to daily new cases. This peak is higher than what we saw in April. This graph shows our cases per million lined up with actions that my administration has taken over the last several months. The furthest line to the right shows when the Supreme Court issued their ruling,” Whitmer said.

Although the governor’s executive orders are no longer in place because of that Supreme Court ruling, she is encouraging everyone to continue taking the virus seriously, wear masks, and social distance.

According to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s current case rate is more than 80 percent than just one month ago. In the last 30 days, there have been nearly 30,000 positive cases reported in Michigan. Many outbreaks have been linked to long-term care facilities, educational settings, social gatherings, and even religious gatherings.

“We know that more people will get sick. We know that more people will get hospitalized. And sadly, more people will lose their battle with COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

A vaccine will not be available or distributed for several months.

Whitmer said the fate of Michigan can quickly change, which is why we must take action now before it’s too late.

