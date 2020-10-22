FBI: Miami attorney accused of being serial bank robber

Regional News

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Wednesday the arrest of a South Florida attorney as being a suspected South Florida serial bank robber.

The FBI says Aaron Honaker, 41, of Miami, is suspected in at least five robberies or attempted robberies of South Florida banks.

Investigators say Honaker was arrested Tuesday evening without incident in Coral Gables by the Coral Gables police as he was attempting to enter a bank.

Honaker is currently in federal custody.

Feds say Honaker was involved in the following bank robberies or attempts:

9/30 – Citibank branch at 396 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables

10/3 – Chase Bank branch at 20880 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

10/5 – Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

10/10 – Chase Bank branch at 355 Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables

10/15 – HSBC Bank branch at 2222 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Coral Gables police officer Bob Alonso credits a veteran Sergeant with the arrest, “Sergeant Gwynn was able to identify the individual after studying his mannerisms and all indications there and was able to summon other units who were in the area immediately and they formed a uniform surveillance ring and apprehended the subject.”

Records show he was admitted to the Florida Bar in January of 2008.

When asked if he had ever arrested a suspected bank robber who is an attorney, Alonso responded, “No, not to my knowledge. It’s highly unusual.”

Records show Honaker has been arrested for petty larceny, forgery, and battery.

Last December, his girlfriend reportedly told Miami police that they fought because of jealousy issues and that he grabbed her and pulled her hair.

Alonso says the police chief is proud of the actions his officers took to arrest Honaker.

“They were able to safely apprehend the individual without casualties or any injuries to anyone. Now, thanks to this effort, this makes everything safer in the city of Coral Gables.”

One of Honaker’s former law firms contacted CBS4 and said he had not been with the firm for 2 years.

A spokesman said one day he disappeared and never came back.

Records show he’s worked in at least two law firms and has had no discipline records in the past 10 years.

