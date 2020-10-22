Fluid Movement cheers on voters at Baltimore ballot drop boxes

Regional News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For more than one and a half million Marylanders who plan to vote by mail-in ballot, the process can seem rather anticlimactic. But one local performing arts group is hoping to change that.

When voters at selection locations across Baltimore drop off their ballots, they’ll be greeted by a cheering section- Fluid Movement.

“We needed something. We knew we were about community, we knew we were about fun, and we all kind of need fun right now,” said Claire Molina with Fluid Movement.

With the election drawing near, the answer became clear to them.

“And then we thought about voting, and we wanted the glitz and glam of dressing up and wearing our fun costumes and cheering on what every citizen should be doing right now,” Molina said.

So decked out in colorful costumes, they’re providing a cheering section at ballot drop boxes throughout the city.

“I think it’s awesome,” a voter said.

“It almost made me cry,” another added.

“Anything we can have positive reinforcement for something that’s kind of a pain in the butt, it’s a good thing,” voter Topher Murray said.

The group said it’s nothing political, they’re simply celebrating those exercising their right to vote.

“I served 28 years in the military to make sure this happens,” voter Lin Distance said.

“It’s the most important thing we can do to change the world right now,” said Rachel Rockwell, another voter.

“All we’re doing is cheering people on for voting,” said Valarie Perez-Shere, Fluid Movement. “We’re not really cajoling people to vote, we’re not selling anything. We’re just celebrating voting.

And in doing so, they’re adding some fanfare to a typically fan-less affair.

