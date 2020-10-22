Woman who sought pardon from mayor for job opportunities now running for mayor

Regional News

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — A misdemeanor was hanging over Jasmine Harris for more than a decade until she got a pardon three years ago. It’s a decision Mayor Jean Stothert said she’s proud of and what Harris said opened more doors for her.

Harris’s pardon is one of 131 the Mayor has granted during her tenure in office and she stands by it.

“She regretted what she did. she had not re-offended and she wanted a second chance, she was having a hard time getting a job. I felt like that was all good reason to give her an official pardon,” Stothert said.

Three years later, Harris said it’s an opportunity that has let her move forward in her life.

“I am moving forward from my past and while I am grateful for that pardon it’s really how do we continue to make sure that people who have made mistakes in their lives can move forward in this city,” Harris said.

Passionate about second chances, Harris has worked with inmates to make sure they have a second opportunity. She hopes her pardon and what she has done with her life since then makes her a role model for others.

“People face anxiety, they get down and we want to make sure that people have that opportunity to keep advancing,” Harris said.

6 News asked the Mayor if she saw any irony in helping someone get a job only to learn the job they wanted was hers. She said she’s excited by it.

“I love it, I really do. I love that because in this time in a lot of political anger and discord going on all over this is what forgiveness is all about, giving people second chances,” Mayor Stothert said.

A sentiment Harris agrees with.

