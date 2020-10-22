Woman with COVID-19 died on flight from Las Vegas to Dallas

Regional News

DALLAS (KTVT) — A Dallas County woman, who health officials said had COVID-19, died while on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas to DFW Airport back in July.

The Garland woman’s death was reported by Dallas County health officials within Sunday’s daily count. They said she was in her 30s and had underlying high risk health conditions.

An airport spokesperson confirmed to CBS 11 News that the flight the woman was on diverted to an airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico on the evening of July 24 after she became unresponsive.

Stephanie Kitts of the Albuquerque International Sunport said the woman was dead as the flight arrived and that officials did not know she had COVID-19.

“We offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of our Guest who passed away,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

“Our Flight Attendants have in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits and personal protective equipment, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical personnel traveling on the flight,” the airlines added.

The woman’s death was later categorized as a COVID-19 death for Dallas County. Her identity has not been released.

County officials originally said on Sunday that the woman died on a flight from Arizona to Texas.

