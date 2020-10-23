Mother says family puppy, Koko, stolen from son at gunpoint while on walk

Regional News

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — A Stockton family says their puppy was stolen at gunpoint while on an evening stroll Wednesday.

The walk turned into a stick up for the Stockton teen out with his family’s new dog. But the suspect wasn’t after cash. They wanted the puppy.

Regina Arnon said her 15-year-old son was walking their new family puppy named Koko on Meadow Avenue near N. Pershing Avenue. She told CBS13 that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday the unthinkable happened.

“There was a car who stopped at a stop sign. He turned around, stopped where my son was,” Arnon said. “He pulled a gun out on my son and he put it to his chest, right here, and said give me the dog.”

She said that the suspect pulled the leash from her son’s hand after a brief struggle and sped off with Koko. Her son wasn’t injured but was certainly shocked. He recorded a brief video of what appeared to be a black Chrysler sedan, according to Arnon.

“That was like his little partner and they were best friends. And my son, he just wants his dog back,” Arnon said. “You know, it’s not fair what happened to him. A kid should be able to walk his dog in the daylight.”

Arnon said that she has filed a report with the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office and investigators are working to identify the suspect.

This beyond-upset mother said she’s grateful for the community support and is sharing pictures of Koko and her son’s brief video on social media to get more eyes looking for the special puppy.

“People need to speak up and if you see the dog or know the person; just help us,” Arnon said. “I just want her home.”

She told CBS13 that Koko was a gift from the boy’s father.

