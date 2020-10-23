New Haven offering free testing for students, teachers ahead of returning to the classroom

Regional News

New Haven, CT (WFSB) — As New Haven gets ready to return to the classroom next month, the city is offering up its schools as COVID-19 testing sites, so families and teachers can get tested.

There are three sites as New Haven Public Schools wanted to make it easy so its 20,000 students, their parents, and staff can get tested before heading back into the classroom.

On Thursday afternoon, the city highlighted its program that’s offering free COVID tests to anyone in New Haven that wants one.

For the next few weeks, they’ll be moving around to different schools each day.

The testing program is a project between the school district, the health department, and local community providers like Yale New Haven Hospital, Fair Haven Health, and the Cornell Scott Hill Health Clinic.

There will be a schedule on the health department’s website and anyone who wants a test can show up and get it for free.

While it’s open for anyone, the city is really encouraging students, their parents, and school staff to get tested before in-person classes begin next month.

Back in the summer, the school district decided it would be all virtual learning for the first ten weeks of classes.

Now that the first marking period is coming to a close, New Haven Public Schools is shifting to a hybrid model and the idea is getting tested and getting those results will put people at ease and keep others safe.

“To set up the sites throughout the city, making it readily accessible, free of charge, so that testing doesn’t become an obstacle, rather it’s an easy thing for us to do, but an important thing as well,” said David Cicarella, New Haven Federation of Teachers.

“We want the safest, most efficacious opening of schools we can possibly have, and that includes the entire learning community, from parents to teachers to guardians, administrators, everyone needs to be tested so we can have a really safe opening for hybrid on November 9,” said MarcAnthony Solli, a teacher.

In addition to offering the testing at school, the city is also reminding people to stay vigilant because New Haven is seeing a slight uptick in the number of cases.

