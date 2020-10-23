Truck driver killed in traffic accident on I-10 identified

Regional News

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Mobile Police have identified the driver of an 18-wheeler who died during a traffic accident on Thursday, October 22.

According to police, on the day of the accident, at approximately 2:14 p.m., police responded to I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road in reference to a single vehicle traffic accident.

They say preliminary investigation revealed that the driver’s 18-wheeler truck had a tire to blowout which caused him to lose control and veer off of the Interstate. The vehicle then struck multiple trees which caused it to land on its side and burst into flames.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Leland Driskel III.

The passenger was able to exit the vehicle however, they say Driskell was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Driskell died as a result of his injuries.

The passenger was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

