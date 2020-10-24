Residents reminded to keep vehicles locked after contractor confronts car break-in suspect

Regional News

SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) — Suffield police are putting out an ongoing reminder to residents to keep their vehicles locked.

This comes after a contractor working on a home Friday morning interrupted a car break-in.

Police said a grey Audi A4, with out of state registration plates, pulled up to a home that the contractor was working on.

The passenger got out of the Audi and entered an unlocked vehicle.

When the contractor confronted the suspect, the driver of the Audi got out and pointed a handgun at the contractor.

Both suspects then left in the Audi.

“Please lock your vehicles, report suspicious activity and do NOT confront these criminals, it is not uncommon for them to be armed. Call 911 and report what you see with as much detail as possible,” police said.

Anyone with information about this particular incident is asked to call Suffield police at (860) 668-3870.

